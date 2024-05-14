MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading Up 0.4%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.86. 112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92.

About MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.