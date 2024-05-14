Nano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.95 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $142.69 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,397.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.44 or 0.00697819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00128156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00063164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.94 or 0.00213259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00095638 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

