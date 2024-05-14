Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,557 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 23.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $935,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,991,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,251,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

