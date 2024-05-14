Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,620 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.28. 15,198,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,758,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

