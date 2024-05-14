PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Lifted to Hold at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $479.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,967.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 48,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

