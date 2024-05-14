Pertento Partners LLP Acquires 142,864 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares during the quarter. DLocal accounts for 3.4% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.40% of DLocal worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,339. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. DLocal Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DLO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Read Our Latest Report on DLocal

DLocal Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.