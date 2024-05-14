Pertento Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 879,214 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Pertento Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 879,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000. Roivant Sciences makes up 1.7% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,560,000 after buying an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,604,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 249,513 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 2,638,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,812. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.