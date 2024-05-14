Pertento Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises 6.3% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $37,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. 5,520,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

