Pertento Partners LLP Purchases 179,809 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,809 shares during the quarter. Patria Investments comprises about 5.5% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $32,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

PAX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 203,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $722.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 89.74%.

Patria Investments Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

