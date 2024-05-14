Pertento Partners LLP Sells 100,960 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Pertento Partners LLP cut its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,960 shares during the period. Endeavor Group makes up approximately 3.9% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Endeavor Group worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,300,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 100,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after acquiring an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,403,000 after acquiring an additional 184,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EDR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 2,119,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,323. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 1,642,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.01 per share, with a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240,759.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,383 shares of company stock worth $4,496,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

