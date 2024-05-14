Pertento Partners LLP Sells 19,816 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Pertento Partners LLP trimmed its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,816 shares during the period. Schrödinger makes up approximately 3.3% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned approximately 0.77% of Schrödinger worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

SDGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 713,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

