Pertento Partners LLP Sells 345,620 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Pertento Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,620 shares during the quarter. Neogen accounts for about 2.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.39% of Neogen worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Neogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after purchasing an additional 497,856 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Neogen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Neogen by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Neogen by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,043. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

