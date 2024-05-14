PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,823 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PETQ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 26.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 275,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of 88.37 and a beta of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.22. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $219.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

