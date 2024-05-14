Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. 192,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
