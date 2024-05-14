Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.43. 192,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.