ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $43.94. Approximately 3,017,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,747,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,263 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,760,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 435,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

