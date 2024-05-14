ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.63. 28,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 69,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39.

About ProShares Ultra Yen

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

