Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 531 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $105.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,656,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,149,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

