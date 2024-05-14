Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Shares Up 3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 24,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 154,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Puma Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

Puma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

