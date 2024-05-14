Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 520,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 243,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rio2 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
