Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,640,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of RYCEY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.46.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

