RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in RTX were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $105.81. 6,044,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,061. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,618 shares of company stock worth $13,397,978. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

