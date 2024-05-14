Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Ryman Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

About Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

