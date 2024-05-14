Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 322.8 days.
Safran Stock Performance
Shares of SAFRF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.42. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.13. Safran has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $233.36.
Safran Company Profile
