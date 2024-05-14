Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 322.8 days.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of SAFRF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.42. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.13. Safran has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

