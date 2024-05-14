Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,222,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 1,837,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGF remained flat at $11.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

