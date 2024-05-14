Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Up 20.9% in April

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,222,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 1,837,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGF remained flat at $11.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.39.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.