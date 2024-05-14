Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 666,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 999.8 days.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $40.75 on Tuesday. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

