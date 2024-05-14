Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 666,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 999.8 days.
Sampo Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPF remained flat at $40.75 on Tuesday. 918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $50.10.
About Sampo Oyj
