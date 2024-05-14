Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.6 %

SBGSF traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.55. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.68. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $146.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

