SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) is Pertento Partners LLP’s Largest Position

Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,782 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 8.6% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned 0.72% of SharkNinja worth $51,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $6,530,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock traded up 1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 71.40. 545,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is 62.14 and its 200-day moving average is 53.47. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 72.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 72.36.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

