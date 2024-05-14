Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Rises By 56.8%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 14,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,989. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.