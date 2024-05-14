Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Grows By 31.4%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,978,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 13,679,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,989.1 days.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
Rakuten Group stock remained flat at $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.
About Rakuten Group
