Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Grows By 31.4%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,978,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 13,679,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,989.1 days.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

Rakuten Group stock remained flat at $5.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

Get Rakuten Group alerts:

About Rakuten Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.