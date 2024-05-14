SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,956,100 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 31,781,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,802.6 days.

SJM Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock remained flat at $0.36 on Tuesday. SJM has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get SJM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “sell” rating on shares of SJM in a research note on Sunday, April 14th.

SJM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.