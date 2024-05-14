SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises 3.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

