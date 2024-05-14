SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Strategic Financial Services Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 4.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned 1.00% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $61,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 100,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 2,833,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

