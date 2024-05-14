StockNews.com Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Buy

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

