Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.91

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 10598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.