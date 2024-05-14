Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys 22,877 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 776,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $26,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. 621,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.78.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

