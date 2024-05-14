Strategic Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after acquiring an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,040,000 after acquiring an additional 133,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

MCK traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $551.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,992. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

