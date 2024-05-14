Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $8 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 0.79% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,495,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 131,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. 288,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

