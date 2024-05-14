Strategic Financial Services Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 55,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,490 shares. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

