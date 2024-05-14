Strategic Financial Services Inc Purchases 232,938 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned 0.34% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $36,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 796.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 542.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 43,659 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,521. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

