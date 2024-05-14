Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 4,963 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,083,000 after acquiring an additional 465,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 42.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,951,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,522,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 1,815,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average of $102.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

