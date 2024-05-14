Strategic Financial Services Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. 11,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,932. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

