Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 230.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.60.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,209. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.