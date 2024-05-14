The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.16. 53,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,039. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

