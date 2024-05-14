Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,665 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Arcosa worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcosa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 156,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,311. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $89.17.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.