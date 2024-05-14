Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,317 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS stock traded up $11.95 on Tuesday, hitting $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,820. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

