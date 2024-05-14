Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,395 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $73,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after buying an additional 1,118,699 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stellantis by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,451 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. 7,691,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

View Our Latest Report on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.