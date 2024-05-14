Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pure Storage worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. 4,212,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,276,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

