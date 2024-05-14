Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,882 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Harmonic worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 1,110,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIT

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.