Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $12.24 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,773 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $287.83. The stock had a trading volume of 890,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.13. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,914 shares of company stock worth $16,915,360. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

