Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $364.84 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,092,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,206 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 5.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Citigroup worth $364,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. 8,320,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,215,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

